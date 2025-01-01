Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A terminal file manager which "lists files".

lf (LF) is a fast, Go-based terminal file manager, lf stands for (list files)

It offers essential file operations, customizable keybindings, and integrates with external tools, ideal for command-line enthusiasts.

lf is cross platform, has a TUI and is inspired by ranger another file manager tool for the terminal.