A terminal file manager which "lists files".

sudo apt install lf

lf (LF) is a fast, Go-based terminal file manager, lf stands for (list files)

 

It offers essential file operations, customizable keybindings, and integrates with external tools, ideal for command-line enthusiasts.

 

lf is cross platform, has a TUI and is inspired by ranger another file manager tool for the terminal.

