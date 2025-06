Typing Terminal Tools

kbt - A keyboard tester in terminal.



ttyper - A terminal-based typing test



tukai - Terminal based touch typing application.



typeinc - A cool ncurses based typing speed test tool.



typespeed - Test your typing speed, and challenge your friends



typioca - Cozy typing speed tester in terminal.



Know any Typing based terminal tools that would be good for this list?

Post a Tool here!