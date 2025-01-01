Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Cozy typing speed tester in terminal.

typioca is a terminal based typing speed tester. It provides accurate results of Words Per Minute (WPM) and offers timed or count-based tests.

This tool includes various word/sentence lists curated from classical books, interactive menus, graphs, cursor aware word lines and an SSH server. Additionally, it allows for the creation of custom word lists.

typioca is particularly suitable for anyone seeking to refine their typing skills with a minimalist, cozy experience in the terminal.