kbt

rust
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/kbt/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/kbt/

A keyboard tester in terminal.

pacman -S kbt

kbt is a tool for keyboard testing in the terminal, created to mitigate the issues of inconsistent online keyboard testers.

 

The tool is supports multiple keyboard layouts and has an interactive menu, typing feedback is displayed in the terminal within the TUI showing the keys being pressed when you're testing your keyboard keys.

 

kbt is cross platform on Linux, macOS and Windows. It is particularly helpful when you suspect some keys are not working as intended and need a fast and offline way to perform these checks on your keyboard.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.