A keyboard tester in terminal.

kbt is a tool for keyboard testing in the terminal, created to mitigate the issues of inconsistent online keyboard testers.

The tool is supports multiple keyboard layouts and has an interactive menu, typing feedback is displayed in the terminal within the TUI showing the keys being pressed when you're testing your keyboard keys.

kbt is cross platform on Linux, macOS and Windows. It is particularly helpful when you suspect some keys are not working as intended and need a fast and offline way to perform these checks on your keyboard.