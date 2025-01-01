Monitor and debug celery tasks in the terminal.

celerator is a realtime task monitoring TUI and debugger for Celery, a task queuing library for Python.

It uses Celery’s event stream to show live task events as they occur. You can inspect each task details (arguments, exceptions, tracebacks) and retry failed tasks in the TUI. It is also keyboard-driven and keeps a scrollable history of tasks in memory, supports themes and can connect to any Redis or RabbitMQ based broker.

Backend engineers, DevOps engineers and those who manage queuing systems (especially celery) regularly would find celerator useful. It is ideal for those who are well versed in the Python ecosystem as celerator works with any web framework that integrates with celery, i.e. Flask, Django and FastAPI.