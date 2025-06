Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A curses (terminal-based) interface to the GNU Debugger (GDB)

CGDB is a lightweight curses (terminal-based) interface to the GNU Debugger (GDB).

In addition to providing a visual gdb environment, CGDB also provides a mode, called the CGDB mode, where users can issue arbitrary gdb and program commands.