A feature rich TUI Twitch chat client.

chatuino is a cross-platform, feature-rich TUI Twitch chat client, allowing you to manage multiple accounts and participate in multiple chat rooms simultaneously.

It Includes Twitch moderation tools, poll viewing, stream markers, and clip creation. Supports third-party emote providers: 7TV, BTTV, and FFZ. Graphical emote display for Kitty-compatible terminals.

You can also manage multiple Twitch accounts and chat rooms in a single terminal session. This tool also has local message logging, user chat history, custom commands, custom themes, and self-hostable server.

Ideal for chat moderators and users active in multiple chats for extended sessions and it is available on Linux, macOS, and Windows.