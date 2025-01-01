Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Dig into ClickHouse with TUI interface.

chdig is a TUI tool which inspects ClickHouse instances in the terminal.

Key features include a top-like interface, offering an organized view of system processes, flamegraphs, CPU, memory and has cluster support. It offers different views in it's TUI for showing slow queries, last queries, processors, backups, replicas, servers and many more views which makes it easier for users to access and analyze key data and to dig into any issues.

For developers dealing with ClickHouse, chdig could be a real time-saver as it brings various tools under one TUI interface.