A TUI gRPC client.

chiko is a terminal gRPC client, designed for interacting with gRPC services directly in the terminal.

It supports server reflection for browsing available services and methods, allows adding metadata headers and includes Bearer token authorization. Users can generate sample request payloads, save and reuse requests with bookmarks and manage requests efficiently.

This tool is useful for developers and testers working with gRPC APIs who prefer a terminal interface for inspecting and interacting with services.