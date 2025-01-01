Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

effortlessly generate chmod commands.

chmod-cli is a TUI and CLI tool that eases the creation of chmod commands through a graphical terminal interface, allowing users to select permissions visually and receive immediate, correct command syntax.

It improves accuracy and speed in managing file permissions, suitable for anyone working in Unix-like environments that required using the chmod command.