effortlessly generate chmod commands.

brew install Mayowa-Ojo/tap/chmod-cli

chmod-cli is a TUI and CLI tool that eases the creation of chmod commands through a graphical terminal interface, allowing users to select permissions visually and receive immediate, correct command syntax.

 

It improves accuracy and speed in managing file permissions, suitable for anyone working in Unix-like environments that required using the chmod command.

