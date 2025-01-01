chmod-cli
effortlessly generate chmod commands.
brew install Mayowa-Ojo/tap/chmod-cli
chmod-cli is a TUI and CLI tool that eases the creation of chmod commands through a graphical terminal interface, allowing users to select permissions visually and receive immediate, correct command syntax.
It improves accuracy and speed in managing file permissions, suitable for anyone working in Unix-like environments that required using the chmod command.