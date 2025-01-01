Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A CLI to perform various actions on CIDR ranges.

cidr is a command line (CLI) tool that performs actions on Classless Inter-Domain Routing (CIDR) ranges in the terminal.

With cidr, it features the ability to check overlapping CIDR ranges and show information including address count, prefix, netmask etc, with both IPv4 and IPv6, verify if an IP address is part of a given CIDR range and calculate unique host addresses within a CIDR block.

This tool is particularly used in network management, when dealing with IP allocation and subnets. Those who work with computer networking will find this tool handy.