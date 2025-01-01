circumflex

go
agpl-3.0

It's Hacker News in your terminal.

yay -S circumflex

circumflex is a TUI Hacker News client for the terminal. It allows users to read comments and articles in reader mode with syntax color highlighting for careful comprehension of comments, headlines, threads, author, points and categories.

 

One notable feature is the capability to use the paging tool less for easy navigation, supports native terminal colors, marking submissions as read, highlighting new comments and formatting quotes, code and references. It shows a special badge for YC startups that are launching, supports Nerd Fonts as icons and allows users to save interesting submissions for later reference.

 

It works best for those who like to use the keyboard to browse tech news and discussions all without leaving the terminal.

