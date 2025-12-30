A TUI for AWS resource management.

claws is a TUI for managing AWS resources and services in the terminal.

It supports EC2, S3, IAM, RDS, Lambda, ECS and dozens more and can start or stop instances, delete resources and tail logs. You can jump between related resources like VPCs, subnets, functions and log groups. In addition, it can switch to different AWS profiles and regions fast, can query multiple regions in parallel and claws can search by tag or fuzzy match in the TUI.

Other smaller but useful features include, sorting columns, resource comparison i.e. comparing two resources side by side, filtering, mouse support, paginating through large lists and running in read-only mode.

This tool is beneficial for DevOps engineers or system administrators who regularly work with AWS. It's especially handy if you prefer a vim-style terminal environment and want to quickly handle AWS management tasks without using the AWS web console.