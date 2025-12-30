claws

go
apache-2.0

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/claws/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/claws/

A TUI for AWS resource management.

Depot

Depot

Speed up your Docker builds by up to 40x with Depot's cloud-based builders.

Learn how to integrate Depot with Docker Compose.
image preview of claws

claws is a TUI for managing AWS resources and services in the terminal.

 

It supports EC2, S3, IAM, RDS, Lambda, ECS and dozens more and can start or stop instances, delete resources and tail logs. You can jump between related resources like VPCs, subnets, functions and log groups. In addition, it can switch to different AWS profiles and regions fast, can query multiple regions in parallel and claws can search by tag or fuzzy match in the TUI.

 

Other smaller but useful features include, sorting columns, resource comparison i.e. comparing two resources side by side, filtering, mouse support, paginating through large lists and running in read-only mode.

 

This tool is beneficial for DevOps engineers or system administrators who regularly work with AWS. It's especially handy if you prefer a vim-style terminal environment and want to quickly handle AWS management tasks without using the AWS web console.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.