A terminal music player inspired by winamp.

cliamp is a terminal music player that plays internet streams, podcasts, and local audio files from the terminal.

Core features include playback for many audio files, (MP3, WAV, FLAC, OGG, AAC, ALAC, Opus, and WMA), playlist and music folder support, streaming from platforms such as YouTube, SoundCloud, Bilibili, Spotify and Navidrome, parametric EQ for shaping sound and the ability to stream audio from internet radio stations.

This tool also has support for lyrics, themes, audio quality controls, keybindings and config files for custom stations and playback settings. The reactive visualizations are one of the highlight features of cliamp, and you can cycle through 20+ unique visualizations in the TUI.