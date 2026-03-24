cliamp

go
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/cliamp/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/cliamp/

A terminal music player inspired by winamp.

Script Preview

Review this script before executing in your terminal.

CodeRabbit

CodeRabbit

Cut Code Review Time & Bugs in Half. Supports TypeScript, Python, Java, Rust, and more.

Install CodeRabbit CLI
image preview of cliamp

cliamp is a terminal music player that plays internet streams, podcasts, and local audio files from the terminal.

 

Core features include playback for many audio files, (MP3, WAV, FLAC, OGG, AAC, ALAC, Opus, and WMA), playlist and music folder support, streaming from platforms such as YouTube, SoundCloud, Bilibili, Spotify and Navidrome, parametric EQ for shaping sound and the ability to stream audio from internet radio stations.

 

This tool also has support for lyrics, themes, audio quality controls, keybindings and config files for custom stations and playback settings. The reactive visualizations are one of the highlight features of cliamp, and you can cycle through 20+ unique visualizations in the TUI.

 

cliamp is ideal for software engineers, streamers, vibe coders or anyone deep working on their own projects and needs something to listen to on a free weekend or late at night. It's best used in sessions where you want to stay focused, hyped or relaxed while LoFi music plays in the background in a terminal window.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.