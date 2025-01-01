Your new, ridonkulously smart clipboard manager.

clipboard is a CLI clipboard manager for the terminal that handles text, files and binary data.

It has the ability to copy, cut and paste files, directories with unlimited capacity and history, support for copying through pipes, editing clipboard content, viewing the clipboard queue, supports multiple languages and has integration with existing clipboard systems. It is also cross platform supporting other clipboard systems such as X11, Wayland, macOS and Windows, Haiku and many others.

clipboard includes custom themes, a scriptable API and support for various data types. It can also import and export clipboards to and from other tools and display the history of your clipboard data.