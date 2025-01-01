clipse

Configurable TUI clipboard manager for Unix.

yay -S clipse

clipse is a terminal-based clipboard manager. It captures and stores clipboard history and supports both text and images.

 

Features include persistent history, fuzzy search, multi-item selection for copy or delete, pinning, image and text previews and optional duplicate filtering. You can customize key bindings, history limits, file paths, and themes via JSON configuration files. It integrates with window managers like Hyperland (for Nix systems), i3 and supports both X11 and Wayland through utilities like xclip or wl-clipboard.

 

clipse works best for those who need a clipboard manager accessible via keyboard, with configuration options and support for both text and image content.

