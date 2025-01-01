A TUI interface for CLOC (Count Lines of Code)

cloctui is a TUI frontend for the cloc (“Count Lines of Code”) tool that lets you interactively analyze codebase line count metrics in the terminal.

It runs cloc on a given directory and shows the results in an interactive table. You can sort by any column (e.g. line count) and filter the data to focus on particular languages or file types. This interactive approach lets you explore code statistics from the terminal without manually parsing cloc’s raw output.

cloctui is handy for developers, project maintainers, or team leads who want a quick overview of a codebase’s composition. It is ideal for seeing how many lines of code each language or module contributes to the project, all within a terminal interface.