A terminal interface for cloudflare's internet speed tester.

cloudflare-speed-cli is a terminal speed tester that runs Cloudflare’s speed tester (speed.cloudflare.com) and displays network results in the terminal.

It tests download and upload speeds, checks idle latency and loaded latency under traffic. It also keeps a history of previous tests for review, exports data in JSON format, supports text only output for automation in scripts and lets you bind to a particular network interface or source IP address.

Network engineers, programmers troubleshooting connections and hobbyists monitoring home setups or remote servers would find cloudflare-speed-cli great for quick speed checks, debugging slow uploads, Wi-Fi drops or ISP congestion from the terminal.