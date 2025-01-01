Benchmark and compare shell commands interactively.

cmdperf is an interactive CLI benchmarking tool that measures and compares the performance of shell commands in your terminal.

It can run one or multiple commands repeatedly (or concurrently) to gather timing statistics, presenting live results with a progress bar and ETA. It also displays metrics like average execution time, min/max, and standard deviation as the benchmarks run. You can compare different commands in the same session and even simulate concurrent execution to see how commands perform under load.

cmdperf is very useful for developers, DevOps engineers and sysadmins who need performance insights without heavy profilers. It works great for seeing how different commands or options perform and for evaluating their behavior under various conditions.