Lightweight coding agent that runs in your terminal from OpenAI.

Codex CLI is OpenAI's terminal coding agent that works against your local repository, reading, editing, and executing code in that directory.

Core features include interactive terminal sessions, slash commands, planning, resuming chats, configurable models, compacting large chats, undoing changes, file mentions, approval modes and diffs using 'git diff' for comparing changes codex made.

Codex CLI also has the ability to use image inputs for screenshots, perform code review, optional web search and displaying token usage while working with Codex. Codex also has tool use with other CLI tools to perform various tasks like searching, calling an API and more.

Codex CLI works best for developers, engineers, designers and vibe coders who use and are familiar with the command line and want to code real world or hobby codebases while staying in the terminal.