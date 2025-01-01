Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A blazingly fast, minimal, and beginner-friendly serial monitor.

comchan is a fast, minimal, cross-platform terminal serial monitor for microcontrollers and other devices, allowing you to read from and send data to serial ports directly from the terminal.



Key features include two-way serial communication (read & write), automatic serial port detection and color-coded terminal output with an option to log serial data to files. You can edit the configuration file for default settings and includes a built-in serial plotter to visualize data in real time (including multiple values with legends).



comchan works best for makers, electronics hobbyists, students and embedded engineers who work with microcontrollers or IoT devices via serial. It’s especially useful for monitoring device output, visualizing sensor data as graphs and sending commands to boards directly from the terminal.