Konsole vs. xfce4-terminal

Feature Konsole xfce4-terminal
Konsole Logo xfce4-terminal Logo
Tagline A powerful and customizable terminal emulator. A modern terminal emulator
Website https://konsole.kde.org https://docs.xfce.org/apps/terminal/start
Language
c++
c
Date Created September 15, 2015 April 11, 2005
Platform
linux
linux
File Size ~20 MB ~2.6 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support No No
Sixel Support Yes No
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes No
Source Code Availability Open Source (GPL-2) Open Source (GPL-2)
Source Code https://invent.kde.org/utilities/konsole https://gitlab.xfce.org/apps/xfce4-terminal/
Development State
active
active

