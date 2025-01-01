Konsole vs. xfce4-terminal
|Feature
|Konsole
|xfce4-terminal
|Tagline
|A powerful and customizable terminal emulator.
|A modern terminal emulator
|Website
|https://konsole.kde.org
|https://docs.xfce.org/apps/terminal/start
|Language
|
c++
c
|Date Created
|September 15, 2015
|April 11, 2005
|Platform
|
linux
|
linux
|File Size
|~20 MB
|~2.6 MB
|Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support
|No
|No
|Sixel Support
|Yes
|No
|Hardware
Acceleration
|Yes
|No
|Source Code Availability
|Open Source (GPL-2)
|Open Source (GPL-2)
|Source Code
|https://invent.kde.org/utilities/konsole
|https://gitlab.xfce.org/apps/xfce4-terminal/
|Development State
|
active
active