Date Created:

September 15, 2015

Platform:

linux

Language:

c++

Is Hardware Accelerated:

Yes

Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support:

No

Sixel Support:

Yes

Source Code Availability:

Open Source (GPL-2)

Development State:

active

Konsole is KDE's terminal emulator that boosts efficiency through features like multi-tab support, profile management, and split views.

 

It's designed for deep integration within the KDE ecosystem, making it ideal for users seeking a cohesive and customizable terminal experience. Konsole is perfect for anyone looking to enhance their command line productivity within the KDE desktop environment.

How to install Konsole

As Konsole is available on Linux, the fastest way to install Konsole is through GNOME Discover or GNOME Software as mentioned on the downloads section on the website.

 

Another way is through the package manager and if no prebuilt software for Konsole is available, building from source is another option if Konsole is not available for your system.

