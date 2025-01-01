Simple yet fancy CPU architecture fetching tool.

cpufetch is a command-line (CLI) tool designed to fetch and display your computer or server's CPU architecture information in the terminal.

It supports multiple operating systems, and handles a range of CPU architectures including x86_64, ARM, RISC-V and PowerPC among others. It shows the system's number of cores, peak performance, microarchitecture, SoC type and more info depending on your system's CPU.

Understanding your system's CPU architecture is crucial for sysadmins, hardware and software engineers or for anyone who wants to benchmark, compare, debug or build computers and to those who might be curious about their CPU configuration for meeting software system requirements.