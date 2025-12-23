A batteries-included Cargo-like CLI for C++.

cpx is a CLI tool that unifies the for C++ build ecosystem with a single Cargo-like interface for project scaffolding, dependency management and build tasks.

It has an interactive generator using a TUI (cpx new) that sets up a C++ project with your chosen supported build system (CMake, Bazel, or Meson) and testing framework. Dependencies are added with a single command (cpx add <package>) that fetches dependencies via the appropriate backend (e.g. vcpkg for CMake), and common tasks like building or testing are done with unified commands like cpx build or cpx test.

This tool has support for code sanitizers (ASan, TSan, MSan, UBSan), cross compilation (using Docker based toolchains), warns about missing tools, supports static analysis, linting tools and formatting C++ code all built-in for cpx.

This tool is beneficial for C++ developers who need to setup their project without many headaches by using a single CLI tool instead of multiple separate tools.