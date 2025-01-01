Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A TUI for exploring crates.io

crates-tui is a TUI tool to search and explore Rust libraries from crates.io in the terminal.

It features keyboard shortcuts, themes, searching, copying cargo add commands and opening crate documentation directly in the browser if needed.

crates-tui is Ideal for new and experienced Rust developers exploring all crates on crates.io, directly in the terminal. It also serves as a testbed for building TUI programs using Ratatui.