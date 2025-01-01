crates-tui

rust
mit

A TUI for exploring crates.io

paru -S crates-tui

crates-tui is a TUI tool to search and explore Rust libraries from crates.io in the terminal.

 

It features keyboard shortcuts, themes, searching, copying cargo add commands and opening crate documentation directly in the browser if needed.

 

crates-tui is Ideal for new and experienced Rust developers exploring all crates on crates.io, directly in the terminal. It also serves as a testbed for building TUI programs using Ratatui.

