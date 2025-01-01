Easily and securely send things from one computer to another.

croc is a command line utility that allows secure file transfers between two computers. It uses relays for data transfers that are end-to-end encrypted between sender and receiver.

Notable features include using code phrases to securely send text, files and even multiple files, resuming interrupted transfers, self hosting relays, custom code phrases and the ability to use proxies all without requiring a local server or port-forwarding. It's also cross-platform and IPv6-ready but can fall back to IPv4 when necessary.

croc is useful for sysadmins, developers or hobbyists needing to securely transfer files or folders between two machines irrespective of their OS. Use croc whenever you need to securely and quickly transfer files across computers using the terminal.