A terminal tool for managing cron jobs locally and on servers.

cronboard is a terminal tool for managing cron jobs on local and remote servers. It has a TUI to list existing scheduled tasks and to easily create, edit, pause or delete cron jobs without manually editing crontab files.

Key features include viewing existing cron jobs, adding new ones with cron expression validation (and human-readable feedback), pausing/resuming tasks, editing and deleting jobs and showing the last/next run time of each job. It also understands special schedule shortcuts like @daily or @monthly and supports managing remote crontabs over SSH (with password or key authentication).

cronboard is ideal for developers, system administrators and DevOps engineers who frequently work with crontabs and scheduled tasks in for their servers and homelabs. You can use cronboard when you want a more user-friendly way to oversee and adjust cron schedules directly in the terminal instead of editing raw crontab entries.