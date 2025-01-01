csvi

A simple cross-platform terminal CSV editor.

image preview of csvi

csvi is a simple cross-platform terminal-based CSV editor.

 

It opens CSV files in a spreadsheet-like text interface where you can navigate cells with vim like keybindings and edit values directly. This tool only writes the changes you make, preserving the original quoting, delimiters, and encoding of unchanged data. It handles large CSV files smoothly by loading data in the background. Edited cells are underlined (with one-key undo for each change) to show modifications.

 

This tool is useful for data engineers, analysts, or admins working with CSV data on servers that need a tool that allows for quick editing on CSV files.

