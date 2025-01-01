csvlens
rust
mit
a csv viewer like less but made for csv.
pacman -S csvlens
csvlens is a TUI tool that offers an intuitive way to view and manipulate CSV files in the terminal. It functions similarly to the traditional
less command but is specifically tailored for CSV data.
It offers easy navigation, powerful filtering, search capabilities and keybindings for navigating around the TUI interface.