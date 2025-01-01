csvlens

a csv viewer like less but made for csv.

pacman -S csvlens

csvlens is a TUI tool that offers an intuitive way to view and manipulate CSV files in the terminal. It functions similarly to the traditional less command but is specifically tailored for CSV data.

 

It offers easy navigation, powerful filtering, search capabilities and keybindings for navigating around the TUI interface.

