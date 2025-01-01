Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Inspect messages in an AWS SQS queue.

cueitup is a TUI tool for inspecting AWS SQS queue messages. It lets you pull, view and save message contents from SNS topics.

The tool provides a TUI interface with three views: message list, message details and help. It supports JSON formatting, filtering by subset keys, and adding context keys to display extra details. It also has keyboard shortcuts for navigation, fetching additional messages, toggling deletion mode and searching.

This utility is best for those who work with AWS queues. It helps inspect and analyze message payloads during debugging or routine monitoring.