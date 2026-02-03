Interactive TUI disk space analyzer.

cull is a terminal disk space analyzer for scanning a folder and surfacing what consumes storage. It is built for browsing while sizes are computed.

Directories are sized in the background, and also entries re-sort as the results are finished. You can show hidden files, select items and ranges, and send folders or items to the trash by deleting them.

An undo option also exists to revert deletion operations once sent to the trash or you can switch to permanent deletion mode with confirmation and permanent delete files which cannot be undone. There is a largest-files mode support that scans the whole tree and it can sort by size, name, updated and created.

Individuals who are developers, sysadmins and DevOps engineers would find cull useful, it is ideal in usecases to clean downloads, caches and build artifacts without leaving the terminal.