The power of curl, the ease of use of httpie.

pacman -S curlie

curlie is a command-line interface tool that combines the functionality of curl with the user-friendliness of httpie.

 

It simplifies the curl command usage with HTTPie-like syntax, aiming to offer the best of both worlds: the extensive capabilities of curl and the simplicity and readability of httpie.

