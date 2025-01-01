curlie
The power of curl, the ease of use of httpie.
pacman -S curlie
curlie is a command-line interface tool that combines the functionality of curl with the user-friendliness of httpie.
It simplifies the curl command usage with HTTPie-like syntax, aiming to offer the best of both worlds: the extensive capabilities of curl and the simplicity and readability of httpie.