Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

List system USB buses and devices.

cyme is a cross-platform CLI tool designed to list system USB buses and devices. It is seen as an upgraded equivalent to lsusb , with additional features and improvements.

It's core features include compatibility with lsusb , an improved --tree mode, controllable block data, colored output, JSON output and automatic scaling to terminal width. This tool can also track USB usage, debug devices and gather detailed system information in an easily digestible format, filter options, look-up device data such as USB speed, headers and serial masking.