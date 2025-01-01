cyme
List system USB buses and devices.
pacman -S cyme
cyme is a cross-platform CLI tool designed to list system USB buses and devices. It is seen as an upgraded equivalent to
lsusb, with additional features and improvements.
It's core features include compatibility with
lsusb, an improved
--tree mode, controllable block data, colored output, JSON output and automatic scaling to terminal width. This tool can also track USB usage, debug devices and gather detailed system information in an easily digestible format, filter options, look-up device data such as USB speed, headers and serial masking.
With cyme's visual color coded highlighting and it's way of listing system USB devices, those who work with hardware regularly may find cyme a better suited modern cross platform alternative to
lsusb for Linux, macOS and Windows.