Data Exploration in the Terminal.

datui is a terminal tool for inspecting datasets and running quick checks on tables with a TUI interface.

It reads Parquet, CSV, JSON, NDJSON, Avro, Arrow, ORC, and Excel, and it can load data from local files, S3, or HTTP. You can sort, filter, group, pivot, and reshape columns, then run SQL or an SQL-like DSL to slice results. In addition, it computes basic stats and renders charts in the terminal.

Other features of datui are exporting of query results, chart export as images, correlation checks, support for hive-partitioned folders, and keybindings.

This tool is useful for analysts, data engineers, and students who need to check datasets small or large, locally or via remote storage in the terminal.