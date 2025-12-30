A distraction-free writing environment. draft anything, write now.

dawn (draft anything, write now) is a lightweight terminal writing tool for a distraction-free writing experience with live Markdown rendering as you type.

It supports a wide range of Markdown elements in real time, so you see formatted output for things like tables drawn with Unicode borders, syntax-highlighted code blocks and LaTeX math formulas rendered as Unicode art. It also supports Kitty graphics so you can see rich images with a terminal that supports the protocol.

The TUI also includes productivity aids such as a writing timer for timed sessions and a focus mode that hides all interface elements except your text for minimal distraction. This tool has a dark and light theme which you can toggle to your liking.

This tool is useful for writers or programmers who prefer the terminal to write in Markdown and get instant formatting feedback. It's ideal when you want to focus on text without distractions, while still seeing rich formatting in the terminal.