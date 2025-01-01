Track sunrise and sunset times in the terminal.

daylight is a TUI tool that tracks sunrise and sunset times in any location and all in the terminal.

By default daylight uses your IP address and timezone to know the sunrise and sunset times in your current location. You can manually enter latitude and longitude data so that you can see these times in other locations other than your own. This is handy in cases when you're offline.

Other features of daylight include a ten-day projection table, solar-noon and day-length data, concise mode, JSON export, automatic dark-or-light colour schemes and support for the NO_COLOR environment variable which disables styling. It is also cross platform on macOS, Windows and Linux.