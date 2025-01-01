The database client designed for command line specialists.

dblab is a TUI database client that has support for PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite3, Oracle, and SQL Server.

This tool is able to use local or remote databases in a lightweight, fast, and easy interface. It also offers features such as automatic page updates, keyboard bindings for fast navigation, database connections via SSL, a single binary handling all supported clients and compatibility with different databases.

Database connections can be saved as a YAML configuration file in dblab for better management and in case you're managing different development environments for your database. For those looking for an interactive database client with a TUI all in a single binary, dblab is worth using.