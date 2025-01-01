A TUI viewer for docker-compose.

dcv is a TUI for viewing Docker Compose projects. It lists all Docker containers (standalone and Compose-managed) and displays Docker images, networks and volumes.

You can browse files inside a container, execute a shell in it and inspect its configuration. It handles multiple Compose projects and provides real-time log streaming (initially showing the last 1000 lines). It also shows each Docker command used for debugging and works with Docker-in-Docker setups.

Developers and sysadmins running Docker will find this useful for monitoring and debugging multi-container setups. It’s ideal on servers or workstations to get an overview of container status and activity without leaving the terminal.