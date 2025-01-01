A TUI to view Amazon DynamoDB in the terminal.

ddv is a TUI tool to browse Amazon DynamoDB tables and items in the terminal.

It supports listing tables, viewing items, searching by attributes and editing or deleting item data. Navigation uses arrow keys or vim-style keybindings: press Enter to open an item’s details and Backspace to return to the table list. This tool can utilise AWS profile or environment variables to connect to DynamoDB if they are set.

ddv is useful for those who need to check or modify DynamoDB entries during development or testing. It saves time by avoiding the AWS web console or custom scripts and it's suitable on local or staging tables.