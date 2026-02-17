Delve into game deals from your terminal.

dealve-tui is a terminal tool for browsing PC game discounts across many online game storefronts.

It pulls pricing from IsThereAnyDeal (API key required) and lists deals from 20+ online game stores, including Steam, GOG, Humble, and Epic Games Store. You can search titles, sort by discount, price, or popularity, and compare where the cheapest game deal or direct buy sits today. Also, it shows historical pricing and simple price charts to spot pricing deals.

Other features of dealve-tui are store and deal-type filters, region-aware pricing, per-game details such as current price and sale percentage, and a config file for further customization.

This tool is useful for PC gamers, gift buyers, and those who want game price comparisons across multiple games stores. It is extra useful if you want to quickly compare prices without opening multiple tabs with a browser, when you can instead compare game deals quickly by using the terminal.