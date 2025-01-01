Manage and delete files efficiently with an interactive TUI and scriptable CLI.

deletor is a file deletion tool with both a CLI and a TUI to interactively remove clutter from any directory in the terminal.

Core functions include safe file deletion, where files are sent to the OS trash/recycle bin instead of immediate removal, directory navigation, age and size filters, wildcard exclusions, optional subdirectory pruning and an extensions filter.

This tool also has a rules system where you can save your filters for quick access, cleanup the temporary system cache, use keyboard shortcuts, configure the history limit, view operation logs and an optionally confirm deletion of files. All of these are controllable either interactively or by CLI flags suited for scripts and automation.

This tool is best used for purging old downloads or tidying project folders whether you're on a development machine, server or your own homelab setup. deletor gives those who need fine-grained control over file deletion a safer way to delete files rather than manual rm commands.