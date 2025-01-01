Replace docker build with depot build for up to 40x faster container image builds.

From Your Terminal to Every Build.

Depot CLI transforms how you build containers–from local development to production pipelines.

The CLI helps you build faster, scale effortlessly, and ship with confidence across your entire workflow. Depot was purpose built to integrate into how you build and ship software, and works with all your existing tools.

You can accelerate Docker Compose builds, speed up CI/CD pipelines, power Dev Containers, integrate with goreleaser, and route any docker build command through cloud infrastructure, all with ease–freeing up valuable time waiting for builds.

With Depot you get powerful tools and features: native multi-platform builds, persistent layer caching, remote builder infrastructure, OIDC authentication, the Depot Registry, automated buildx integration, and native Intel/ARM builders.

Ready to accelerate your builds? Get started with the Depot CLI.