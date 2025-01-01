desed
Demystify and debug your sed scripts, from the comfort of your terminal.
pacman -S desed
desed is a TUI debugger that lets you step through and troubleshoot
sed scripts in your terminal.
The TUI interface splits into source code, pattern space, hold space and regex match panels. Key features include forward/backward stepping, preview variable values, breakpoints and vim-style navigation. The mouse can scroll code and toggle breakpoints, while hot reloading keeps your desed session intact when editing.
Useful for anyone who is used to constructing complex
sed transformations. dsed is ideal if you need visual feedback when you're making or testing
sed substitutions, making it clearer to understand, debug and use.