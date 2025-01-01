desed

rust
gpl-3.0

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/desed/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/desed/

Demystify and debug your sed scripts, from the comfort of your terminal.

pacman -S desed

desed is a TUI debugger that lets you step through and troubleshoot sed scripts in your terminal.

 

The TUI interface splits into source code, pattern space, hold space and regex match panels. Key features include forward/backward stepping, preview variable values, breakpoints and vim-style navigation. The mouse can scroll code and toggle breakpoints, while hot reloading keeps your desed session intact when editing.

 

Useful for anyone who is used to constructing complex sed transformations. dsed is ideal if you need visual feedback when you're making or testing sed substitutions, making it clearer to understand, debug and use.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.