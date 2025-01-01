Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Demystify and debug your sed scripts, from the comfort of your terminal.

desed is a TUI debugger that lets you step through and troubleshoot sed scripts in your terminal.

The TUI interface splits into source code, pattern space, hold space and regex match panels. Key features include forward/backward stepping, preview variable values, breakpoints and vim-style navigation. The mouse can scroll code and toggle breakpoints, while hot reloading keeps your desed session intact when editing.