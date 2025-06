Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A tool to chat over SSH.

Devzat is a custom SSH server that takes you to a chat instead of a shell prompt. Because there's SSH apps on all platforms (even on phones) you can connect to Devzat on any device.

It also has a Slack bridge! If you're on the Hack Club Slack, check out the #ssh-chat-bridge channel.