A TUI for visually exploring disassembled Python bytecode.

dhv is a terminal-based Python code exploration tool that gives you a side by side visual look at the bytecode disassembly and the abstract syntax tree (AST) of your Python source code.

It provides an interactive interface where you can enter or load Python code and immediately see the corresponding AST and bytecode side by side. You can toggle whether to view the AST or the disassembly (or both at once), switch between horizontal and vertical layouts and use keyboard shortcuts for various actions.

For Python learners, instructors or developers interested in Python’s internal bytecode for debugging use-cases, dhv is ideal for studying how the interpreter transforms Python code into bytecode and how it is structured in its AST representation.