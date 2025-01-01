Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A git diff pager based on delta but with a file tree, à la GitHub.

diffnav is a git diff pager with a file tree interface similar to GitHub. It enhances the delta diff viewer with navigation through a TUI.

Key features include viewing diffs, navigating files with keybindings, and toggling the file tree. Users can set diffnav as their global git diff pager for seamless integration. Configuration is managed through delta settings, and icons require a Nerd font.

diffnav is ideal for developers who want a more interactive way to review git diffs directly in the terminal.