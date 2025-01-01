Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

scriptable, curses-based, digital habit tracker.

dijo is a terminal digital habit tracker, it is a tool designed for users who prefer to manage their tasks and habits directly from the command line.

It features a vim like command mode, vim-like keybindings and can even be configured to track your git commits as dijo is fully scriptable.

dijo allows automation and integration with other external programs, thereby making habit tracking effortless without manual updates.