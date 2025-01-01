dns53

Expose your EC2 quickly, easily and privately within a VPC.

yay -S dns53-bin

dns53 allows you to collaborate with a colleague by exposing your EC2 within a team VPC privately.

 

It even allows you to hook up a locally running application to a local kubernetes cluster (or k3s cluster) using an ExternalName service during development.

 

Once your EC2 is exposed, control how it is accessed through your EC2 security groups.

