Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Expose your EC2 quickly, easily and privately within a VPC.

dns53 allows you to collaborate with a colleague by exposing your EC2 within a team VPC privately.

It even allows you to hook up a locally running application to a local kubernetes cluster (or k3s cluster) using an ExternalName service during development.

Once your EC2 is exposed, control how it is accessed through your EC2 security groups.