A CLI tool for a high QPS DNS benchmark.

dnspyre is a CLI DNS benchmarking tool designed to stress test DNS servers with high query rates.

It can generate heavy loads of requests over multiple protocols (UDP, TCP, or encrypted DNS via DoT, DoH, DoQ) to measure how a server performs. You can customize DNS record types (A, AAAA, etc.), concurrency level, test duration. You can also see real-time statistics on response codes and latency in the termina. This tool can output results as console histograms, JSON / CSV data and even generates latency distribution charts for deeper analysis.

Useful for network engineers and system administrators who need to evaluate or compare DNS server performance, dnpyre helps reveal how well a DNS resolver handles peak traffic conditions and where any bottlenecks or failures occur.